The Bear’s Den, May 10, 2023

Bears’ Roschon Johnson No. 3 rookie RB this year, per Chris Simms - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are just as high on Roschon Johnson as Chris Simms.

Wood’s Fields in Focus (5/8): Performance Under Pressure - Da Bears Blog - Today is the fifth of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Bears see Stevenson as right fit to complete their secondary - 670 - After being selected by the Bears in the second round of the NFL Draft, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson knows that he’ll have to prove himself to earn a starting role.

Anna Wolfe wins Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of Brett Favre, Mississippi welfare scandal - ProFootballTalk - The whole truth remains to be determined — and thanks to several pending legal actions it possibly will be — regarding what Brett Favre knew and when he knew it regarding federal welfare funds that were not used as intended in Mississippi.

CTE still rears its ugly head - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ rookie minicamp last week was a nice affair, full of hope and hustle.

Will Roger Goodell and the NFL add a draft lottery? - In this episode, the guys discuss whether the NFL should got to a draft lottery and also discuss if the Bears getting the No. 1 pick was bigger than the Blackhawks.

Gabriel: Chicago Bears 2023 Offensive Roster Prediction - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is taking an early prediction on how the Bears 2023 roster will shape up.

Infante: 2024 NFL Draft - Early top 50 big board - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his top 50 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft early in his preparation.

