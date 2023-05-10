The NFL already announced a handful of games for the 2023 season, but none for our Chicago Bears so far. The only real news that has dropped regarding the Bears that we’re interested in, is that they will not be playing in Germany this season.

We already know Chicago's opponents and our schedule tracker will be updated as rumors start trickling in tomorrow, so in the meantime, let us know which NFC North rival you would like to see the Bears face first.

The Green Bay Packers are starting the Jordan Love era, but they’re still the division rival that raises our ire more than any other.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 13-4 season and their fans have been extra chirpy this offseason.

The Detroit Lions won 8 of their last 10 games last year, and after their appearance on 2022’s Hard Knocks, they seem to be a media favorite.

What’s the first division game you’d like to see on the Bears’ schedule?

h/t - I stole this idea from Jeff Berckes’ Tweet here!