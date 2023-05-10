Kollmann: There’s no center that can block Dexter one-on-one

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The Chicago Bears draft is in the books, so before OTAs arrive, take a listen to NFL Draft expert Brett Kollmann! Kollmann joined the Bears Banter podcast to discuss how the Bears did in the NFL Draft.

Brett likes to Darnell Wright pick and thinks he was the correct choice over Jalen Carter, he’s excited for Roschon Johnson and thinks Tyler Scott can have a special deep connection with Justin Fields. But his opinions on Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens were quite compelling.

Kollmann was hesitant about the Pickens pick having significant concerns about his ability to stop the run, but despite many in the Chicago media questioning if Dexter’s first step is a problem. Kollmann stated he’s a big fan of the Dexter pick.

“There’s a reason he went in the second round,” said Kollmann. He continued, “In terms of strength and when he’s just one-on-one, there’s no center that’s blocking him. Absolutely no center is blocking him.” Kollmann thinks he’s one of the rare talents that can play 1-tech, 3-tech or even 5-tech if they needed him to, and thinks that he has some special talents that set him apart from the other defensive tackles in this draft.

“There’s a defensive line technique called lock-peek-shed,” Kollmann explained. “There’s a particular rep against Georgia and their center where he locks out on the Georgia center, peeks to get the running back to go the other way, sheds him, literally tosses this grown man to the side and gets the tackle at the line of scrimmage. He does that all the time. Other than Jalen Carter, and maybe Mazi Smith, he’s the best tackle in this class at doing that.”

Kollmann has plenty more insight like that so check out a fantastic podcast!