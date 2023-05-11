The Bear’s Den, May 11, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Wood - Fields in Focus (6/8): The Explosive Plays - Da Bears Blog - Today is the sixth of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Five Bears things to watch for in 2023 NFL schedule release - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears Insider Josh Schrock looks at five things to watch for when the Bears schedule is released Thursday.

Nate Tice: Justin Fields gives Bears top-end QB situation in NFC - NBC Sports Chicago - Nate Tice and Robert Mays debated the outlook of the Bears and Justin Fields through the 2025 season.

Justin Fields ranked QB6 for 2023 fantasy football season - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears QB Justin Fields was a fantasy revelation last season, and one ESPN expert thinks he'll be even better in 2023.

Team source says Roschon Johnson has 'upside' to be Bears' featured running back - NBC - ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller cited a team source saying Roschon Johnson "has the upside to end up" as the Bears' featured running back.

Chicago Bears have 6 of top 100 best 2023 NFL draft picks, steals, team fits - NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller says the Chicago Bears had six of the top 100 picks, steals and team fits from the 2023 NFL Draft.

What to expect from Chicago Bears OT Darnell Wright - On Tap Sports Net - Using statistics to compare and project first-round draft pick Darnell Wright's rookie season with the Chicago Bears.

Justin Fields Will Be in the MVP Conversation - On Tap Sports Net - ESPN's Dan Orlovsky had high praise for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields, saying the third-year QB will be in the MVP conversation in 2023.

NFL's finance committee raises concerns about the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders - ProFootballTalk - Commanders fans can’t catch a freakin’ break.

Jalen Carter faces lawsuit in death of former teammate Devin Willock - ProFootballTalk - Dave Willock Sr., Willock’s father, seeks $40 million in a case filed Tuesday against the school’s athletic association, Carter and others. The suit alleges wrongful death, negligent hiring and negligence.

Brett Kollmann: No center in the NFL can block Gervon Dexter one-on-one - Windy City Gridiron - Brett Kollmann breaks down the Chicago Bears draft on Bears Banter!

What’s the first division game you’d like to see on the Bears’ schedule? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears schedule will be revealed tomorrow, so answer this question in the meantime...

