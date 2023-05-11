The official 2023 NFL Chicago Bears schedule

It’s here. With a long, drawn-out social media video to boot.

This year it features a star-studded cast of ex-Chicago Bears and Chicago personalities in a “The Bear” style spot. (See below)

Anyway, let’s not waste any more time than we need to. How many wins do you see?

All times Central

Preseason:

Week 1 - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 - at Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 - vs. Buffalo Bills

Regular season:

Week 1 (9/10) - vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2 (9/17) - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, noon, FOX

Week 3 (9/24) - at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 4 (10/1) - vs. Denver Broncos, noon, CBS

Week 5 (10/5) - at Washington Commanders, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Week 6 (10/15) - vs. Minnesota Vikings, noon, FOX

Week 7 (10/22) - vs. Las Vegas Raiders, noon, FOX

Week 8 (10/29) - at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m., Sunday Night Football on ESPN

Week 9 (11/5) - at New Orleans Saints, noon, CBS

Week 10 (11/9) - vs. Carolina Panthers, 7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

Week 11 (11/19) - at Detroit Lions, noon, FOX

Week 12 (11/27) - at Minnesota Vikings, 7:15 p.m., Monday Night Football on ESPN

Week 13 - BYE

Week 14 (12/10) - vs. Detroit Lions, noon, FOX

Week 15 (TBD) - at Cleveland Browns, TBD

Week 16 (12/24) - vs. Arizona Cardinals (Christmas Eve), 3:25 p.m., FOX

Week 17 (12/31) - vs. Falcons, noon, CBS

Week 18 (1/7) - at Green Bay Packers (time and network TBD)

