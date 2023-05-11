Bears open as a 2 point favorite against the Packers for week 1

With the 2023 schedule announced for the Chicago Bears, there are some early odds for their week one contest against the Green Bay Packers in Soldier Field.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bears opening up as a two-point favorite in the late afternoon kickoff, with the over/under at 42, and the moneyline at -125 for Chicago and +105 for Green Bay.

This matchup will be the first of the Jordan Love era for the Packers now that Aaron Rodgers has taken his talents and interesting thoughts to the Big Apple. Love will try to live up to the Packers’ Hall of Fame quarterbacking legacy, and he’ll do so against a revamped Chicago defense in week one. Even with Rodgers out of the division, it’ll be a tough matchup for the Bears against their oldest rival, and as the offseason progresses, that two-point line will likely fluctuate.

If you’re looking for some futures about the Bears, they are currently +350 to win the NFC North, +2500 to win the NFC, and +5000 to win the Super Bowl. Chicago QB Justin Fields is at +1600 to with the league MVP, and there are only six players with better odds than that.