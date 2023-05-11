All 22uesday: Schedule Release Talk + More Draft Film

The Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule is OUT, and obviously it’s looking like they’re going to be winning 11 games minimum next year — and, of course, that’s being conservative!

Joking aside, we didn’t get a chance to finish the draft class last week — how Tyrique Stevenson slot into the defense? Will Roschon Johnson, Tyler Scott, and Noah Sewell factor into the 2023 season at all? And while we’re at it, what is a reasonable schedule prediction for next year?

To answer that, I’m live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron) right now walking through as much of college film of the 2023 Chicago Bears’ draft class as I’m allowed to show! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream, I plan to talk through...

Stevenson, Scott, Sewell, and Smith

As much film as YouTube allows me to show

The 2023 Schedule

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!