Bears and Colts expected to have joint practices during preseason

Earlier today, the NFL announced the full 18-week slate for all 32 teams, but they also announced the opponents and weeks for the preseason contests. The Chicago Bears will stay relatively close to home with just one road practice game, and here are their preseason matchups.

Week 1 (August 10-14) - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 (August 17-21) - at Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 (August 24-27) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Specific days and times will be announced later, but Chicago may be spending more than just a couple of days in Indianapolis for that second game. The Chicago Tribunes’ Dan Wiederer reports that the Bears are “fully expecting to have crossover practices on the road with the Colts” the week before their preseason game.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and many of his assistants spent time coaching for the Colts, so coach ‘Flus is familiar with the organization and their practice facility. Indianapolis is currently coached by Shane Steichen, who is in his first year with the franchise and is a first-time head coach.

Getting to work against each other will benefit both teams as they each try to bounce back from disappointing records a season ago.

However, an extended stay in Indy likely means that Chicago’s training camp practices that are open to the public will be fewer than last year.