The Bear’s Den, May 12, 2023

Here is the official Chicago Bears 2023 schedule - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL officially released the official schedule for the Chicago Bears 2023 season.

NFL schedule leak: Bears to host Jordan Love, Packers in Week 1 - NBC Sports Chicago - It’s NFL schedule release day, and the leaks are already coming in. The Bears reportedly will open the season at home against Jordan Love and the Packers.

Bears among teams that will travel least in 2023 NFL Schedule - NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears will not be spending a lot of time on airplanes in the 2023 NFL season.

Wood: Fields in Focus (7/8) - Man vs. Zone - Da Bears Blog - Today is the seventh of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Bears release 2023 schedule - 670 - The Bears officially released their 2023 regular-season schedule Thursday evening. Chicago will host Green Bay in its opener on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

Bears to host Packers in their season opener - 670 - The Bears will host the Packers at Soldier Field in their season opener on Sept. 10, according to reports. It will mark Green Bay’s first game with Jordan Love as its full-time starting quarterback.

Here’s the Bears’ full 2023 schedule - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL released the Bears’ schedule Thursday.

Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule Release Instant Reaction: Quick Thoughts on All 17 Games - CHGO - Get the inside scoop on the Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule! Instant reaction and in-depth analysis of matchups, rivalries, and must-watch games for the season.

Bears’ Week 1 tilt vs. Packers perfect chance to flip rivalry script - NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL schedule makers gave the Bears a gift by scheduling the first game of the Jordan Love era at Soldier Field, giving the Bears the opportunity to send a loud message about a new day in the NFC North.

NFL Thanksgiving schedule has Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys, 49ers-Seahawks - ProFootballTalk - Detroit and Dallas are again hosting games on Thanksgiving, with Seattle added in as this year’s third home team.

Opinion | I Got My Name From Connie Chung. So Did They. - The New York Times - In 1990, my parents decided to raise me in the United States, and we all had a chance to choose a new identity. They asked for my 3-year-old's opinion: What would I like to be called in this new place? I answered, the story goes, with Connie, after that pretty "ayi," or auntie, we watched on TV. That ayi was Constance Yu-Hwa Chung, or, as the world knows her, Connie Chung.

Householder: Chicago Bears official 2023 NFL schedule released - Windy City Gridiron - After tracking leaks all day, here’s a look at the real thing.

Wiltfong's Bear Bones: Chicago Bears rookie class and minicamp review and what’s next for the QB1 - Windy City Gridiron - It’s a jam packed Bear Bones talking Bears draft, minicamp, Justin Fields, and so much more...

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2023 Schedule News and Rumor Tracker - Windy City Gridiron - The NFL will officially release their full 2023 schedule tonight, but here is what we know about the Bears’ schedule for now.

Infante's Draft Data: Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s analytical profile - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down what the analytics say about Bears draft pick Tyrique Stevenson.

