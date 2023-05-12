Five most intriguing games on Bears 2023 schedule

We’ve known their opponents for months, so when the NFL finally put them in order and gave them all kickoff times, we all rejoiced. Thursday was schedule release day, the day that fans get amped up for, and I quite don’t understand why, even though I’m one of the ones amped to an 11.

The Chicago Bears schedule is out, and with four primetime games and a mix of exciting matchups, it should make for a compelling season to unfold.

So with 17 games on the docket, here are the five most compelling ones so make sure you mark these dates on your calendar.

Week One, September 10th, Green Bay Packers

The last time the Bears - Packers didn’t have a primetime matchup in a season, Justin Fields was 5 years old, and Aaron Rodgers was still at Cal. A 3:25 CT national game on FOX will have to do this year. But this game isn’t about the usual, “Can the Bears slay the Aaron Rodgers dragon?” This game will be about if the Bears are about to pivot the rivalry back in their favor, something it hasn’t been since Lovie Smith was given his walking papers.

It’ll also be interesting to see what Jordan Love is as an NFL quarterback. In the glimpses we’ve seen, he certainly doesn’t look Ryan Leaf-bad, but he also doesn’t show many signs of being a true difference maker at the position. On the other side, is Justin Fields ready to break out in the passing game? We will have answers around 6:30pm on the 10th.

Week Three, September 24th, at Kansas City Chiefs

I think it’s probably a rule that if the defending Super Bowl champs are on your schedule, you need to circle this one. The Bears have two winnable games to start the season, so could they be 2-0 heading into this matchup at Arrowhead? It’s certainly possible.

The Bears are going to be big underdogs in this one, but we Bears fans will have a great opportunity to see Justin Fields share the stage with Patrick Mahomes. Many of us truly believe that Fields is the guy, well, to be the guy, you got to beat the guy, right? This one could be a lot of fun, even if the Bears come up short.

Week Four, October 1st, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were a hot mess in 2022, and the question on everyone’s mind this year is if Sean Payton can return Russell Wilson to form and get the Broncos back on track. It’s going to be a tall order for Payton, but if Wilson is willing to be coached, perhaps they can both relaunch their careers together.

This one is compelling in the “what might have been” category for the Bears. Remember, Ryan Pace made a very strong push to trade for Russell Wilson back in 2021 before the Seattle Seahawks eventually declined. If that trade was accepted, Wilson and his huge contract would be in Chicago, and Chicago’s draft picks in 2021 and 2022 (and perhaps 2023) would be in Seattle. Instead, the Bears “settled” for Justin Fields.

Week Eight, October 29th, Los Angeles Chargers

Bears fans, buy your flights to LAX now because this is a bonus Bears’ home game. They might be 2,000 miles from Soldier Field, but nobody in LA goes to these games, so this will be your opportunity for some warm California sun in the afternoon and a great match-up on Sunday Night Football in the evening.

This will be another fun match-up as this is the Bears' only current game on Sunday Night Football and with Justin Herbert on the other sideline, Justin Fields will have yet another opportunity to show he belongs in the elite tier of quarterbacks.

Week Ten, November 9th, Carolina Panthers

This one might have been more obvious to this list than the Green Bay Packers. It has to be, right? The Bears will welcome in the Carolina Panthers to Soldier Field to square off against Bryce Young, the man the Panthers traded up to the top spot in the draft and jettisoned DJ Moore to Chicago (and a pile of picks) to make it happen.

This one is great timing. Later in the season, but not in the bitter cold of December, will give Justin Fields and DJ Moore ample time to build up chemistry and show it off on Thursday night in front of a national audience against Moore’s old team.

Is there a game that should be on this list? Sound off below and tell us which games you are most looking forward to!