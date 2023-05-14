Making Monsters: Talking through the Chicago Bears’ 2023 Schedule

In her second post-draft podcast, Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters sees her joined by Bear With Me host Robert Schmitz to break down the 2023 Chicago Bears schedule and set expectations for the season.

Robert talks through the difficulties of the early part of the schedule, many of which have strong defensive lines that could look to test the new-look Bears front 5 and overhauled passing games. “The Green Bay game might just determine the whole Bears’ season”, he says.

He also talks through the toss-up nature of this season’s middle-section, including the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, and more. “Any of these games could go either way for a multitude of reasons, but everything’ll start up front for Chicago on both sides of the ball”.

The end of the season though? That’s where Schmitz thought things could turn in Chicago’s favor. “There’s a real chance the Bears could finish the season with four straight wins”.

Taylor also asked Robert about the Quarterbacks on the schedule as well as a quick breakdown on the outlook of each of the 17 games on the season docket — Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters for Robert’s thoughts on Chicago’s upcoming schedule right here.

