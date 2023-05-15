Bears 2023 Schedule: Which game do you want to attend?

We’re up to part three of this WCG roundtable series, and in case you missed the first two, you can click here and here. We’re talking Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule, so before we get into today’s topic, here’s a refresher on what awaits the Bears this season.

Which game do you really want to attend this season?

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - With the NFL Draft in Kansas City a couple of weeks ago, my Twitter timeline was full of K.C. BBQ, and for that reason alone, I wouldn’t mind going to see the Chiefs play the Bears. Fill up on some good eats, watch the defending Super Bowl champs, see a generational talent at quarterback, and watch Patrick Mahomes too.

Jeff Berckes - I’ll be in Kansas City enjoying some burnt ends. Otherwise, a trip to NOLA in early November looks tasty.

Sam Householder - Week 3 at Kansas City. It’s not a game I expect the Bears to win, but it feels like it’s going to be the popular road game with a lot of Chicago faithful out in KC. I wouldn’t turn away New Year’s Eve in Atlanta though either. You could even make a long weekend of it and catch the Peach Bowl on the 29th if you’re into college football, too.

Josh Sunderbruch - Bears vs Panthers. It’s a rare game where a team can win and *help* their draft position, so that game has fun written all over it.

Peter Borkowski - That second Lions game (the one at Soldier) should be electric. Two exciting, young teams with reinvigorated, rabid fan bases will make for an excellent atmosphere. Plus, being a late-season game, maybe some playoff implications on the line? Either way, these two teams are poised to run the division for the foreseeable future, and it will be fun to see them face off.

Aaron Leming - The game I want to go to? Their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood. Who wouldn’t want to go to the newest stadium in a fun city? The game I’ll likely end up going to? Their Week 15 matchup against the Browns in Cleveland. “Perks” of having a significant other that has family in Cleveland.

Robert Schmitz - If I had the money for the trip, that Week 1 game against Green Bay could very well define the Bears’ entire season. As an out-of-towner, that’d be the game I’d have circled (if tickets weren’t already over $300 per ticket!).

Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter - I want to attend the season opener at Soldier Field in week one against the Packers, as I want to be there in person for when this new era and reversal in fortune begins. Packers fans are going to get a firm reminder there’s only one Jordan that gets any Love in Chicago. And it certainly isn’t some guy trying to fill in Aaron Rodgers’ cleats at QB.

Which Bears game do you really want to go to this season?