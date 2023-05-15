The Bear’s Den, May 15, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears ‘looking at everything,’ including trades, for pass-rush help - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears still need some edge-rushing help, and general manager Ryan Poles said they are looking at every avenue, including trades, to address the need.

Bears’ 2023 schedule looks playable, but ... - Chicago Sun-Times - Schedules can be misleading. The opener against Jordan Love and the Packers at Soldier Field will give coach Matt Eberflus’ Bears a chance to show it’s the dawn of a new era in the NFC North. Ultimately, the onus is on the Bears to improve and let NFL parity do the rest.

Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears went 10-6, 8-8 and 5-11 in Emery’s three seasons.

Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love in Week 1. Can play the game right now? - Chicago Sun-Times - The anticipation for Bears-Packers in the season opener is already sky high.

CHGO Bears Podcast: How high will the Chicago Bears EXTRA #1 pick land? Let’s check the Panthers’ schedule! - CHGO - In this episode, the crew looks at the Carolina Panthers’ schedule and debates how high the Chicago Bears’ extra first-round pick will be in 2024.

How Bears navigate tough seven-game stretch will define 2023 season - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have a soft start to the season and a comfy finish. But it’s the grueling seven-game stretch in the middle that will define their season.

Why Bears’ first five games are critical to any surprise playoff run - NBC Sports Chicago - A Bears’ playoff berth is unlikely in 2023. But if Justin Fields and Co. have to take advantage of a soft launching pad early in the season if they plan to crash the postseason party.

Bears’ Ryan Poles ‘broke a couple of trash cans’ during the season - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles admitted on 670 the Score he was unable to control his emotions at certain times during the season.

7 takeaways from the Bears’ 2023 schedule - Bears Wire - From finishing the season against Green Bay to having historic rest periods. here are our takeaways from the 2023 Bears schedule.

POLISH SAUSAGE

What's next for Carson Wentz? - ProFootballTalk - Earlier today, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Wentz has “received interest” and “might wait longer into the offseason to see what develops.”

Report: Absent league's desire to dump Dan Snyder, Josh Harris bid wouldn't be approved - ProFootballTalk - Josh Harris apparently is in the right place at the perfect time.

Many teams that opposed Thursday flexing got two short-week games - ProFootballTalk - The technical term would be, possibly, “f–k around and find out.”

Orlando wants to host Jaguars during stadium renovation - ProFootballTalk - The Jaguars could be homeless for two seasons, if a major renovation of their Jacksonville stadium occurs. Orlando, some 140 miles away, is ready to roll our the green carpet for the teal team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Predicting outcome of all 17 Chicago Bears games during 2023 NFL season - Windy City Gridiron - The schedule is out, it’s May, so it’s time for predictions!

Bears 2023 Schedule: What is the hardest stretch of games? - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew gives their pick for the toughest stretch of games on the Bears' 2023 schedule.

Chicago Bears 2023 Defensive Roster Prediction - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is making an early prediction on how the Bears' 2023 roster will shape up. He gave his picks on offense

Making Monsters: Talking through the Chicago Bears’ 2023 Schedule - Windy City Gridiron - On Taylor’s latest Making Monsters, she caught up with WCG’s own Robert Schmitz to give his thoughts on the Bears 2023 Schedule.

Zimmerman: Are the Green Bay Packers quietly tanking for Caleb Williams? - Windy City Gridiron - The Green Bay Packers offseason points to 2024, not 2023.

THE RULES

