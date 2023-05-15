Bears 2023 preseason dates and times announced

The 2023 regular season schedule was announced last week, and today the NFL revealed the full slate of preseason games. Here are the dates and times for the three games the Chicago Bears will play.

Week 1 - Saturday, August 12 at noon (CT): Tennessee Titans at Chicago

Week 2 - Saturday, August 18 at 6:00 p.m. (CT): Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Week 3 - Saturday, August 26 at noon (CT): Buffalo Bills at Chicago

Last week it was reported that the Bears would be participating in joint practices with the Colts the week leading up to their second preseason contest.

Per the team’s website, all three games will be televised on the Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32 Chicago with the broadcast team of Adam Amin and Jim Miller, and radio coverage will be on ESPN 1000 with Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer on the call.

Chicago’s full 2023 schedule can be found here.