NFL Free Agency 2023: Sam Mustipher signs with the Baltimore Ravens

On Monday, Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic confirmed that the Baltimore Ravens signed former Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher to a one-year contract. Terms have not been disclosed, and the team has not officially announced the deal.

Mustipher was originally an undrafted free agency of the Bears in 2019 out of Notre Dame, and during his Chicago career, he started 40 of the 43 games he appeared in from 2020 to 2022. He seems set to compete for a reserve role in Baltimore, backing up their starting center Tyler Linderbaum, who started all 17 games for them in 2022 and was named to last season’s PFWA All-Rookie Team. Mustipher also worked out at guard last offseason in Chicago.

He played his high school ball at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland, so he’s heading back home.

