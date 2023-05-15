Bears sign 2023 draft picks Darnell Wright, Zacch Pickens, and Tyler Scott

On Monday the Chicago Bears announced that they have inked 2023 draft picks Darnell Wright, Zacch Pickens, and Tyler Scott to contracts.

Wright, the tenth overall pick out of Tennesee, figures to be set to start for the Bears at right tackle. As a first-round selection, his four-year contract also has a team option for a fifth season.

Wright was Chicago’s top target, and several analysts pegged Wright as the top offensive tackle in the draft.

“He has put some really good stuff on tape from college,” Chicago o-line coach Chris Morgan said via the team’s site. “He knows what he’s doing. The game is kind of slow for him. That’s one of the things we really liked about him. Some guys, when the ball is snapped, they just play. Things look slow for him. He puts his hands where he wants to put them. He’s very controlled in his sets. He’s got good tempo. He does some really nice things.”

Pickens, a third-round defensive tackle from South Carolina, and Scott, a fourth-round pick from Cincinnati, each signed for four years.

General manager Ryan Poles said he had Pickens graded near where they took second-rounder Gervon Dexter Sr., and both are expected to be in the d-line rotation as rookies.

“We’re looking for guys who are big, long, and can run and are interchangeable: nose, three-technique.” Poles said about his two day-two defensive tackles. “You get kind of chipped up through the season, so you want guys that can fit in different spots. Both of these guys have the ability to do that, so it allows us to be versatile and deep for the entire season.”

Scott brings more speed to Chicago’s offense, and during Chicago’s rookie minicamp, they had the 5’11”, 185-pounder practicing from the slot.

“Yeah, I guess they’re just trying me out there, just kind of really being more versatile,” Scott said last week via The Athletic. “Coming in, I didn’t play too much slot when I was in college; I was more of an outside receiver. Just to broaden my game, being able to play inside, outside so defenses don’t get a bead on me, or if somebody goes down I’m able to step in, and I know what I’m doing.”

With these three under contract, that leaves just Dexter, second-round corner Tyrique Stevenson, and fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson as their only unsigned draft picks.