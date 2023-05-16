The Bear’s Den, May 16, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears set dates, times for preseason games - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears announced their preseason opponents Thursday but didn’t set the dates and times for those three exhibition games until Monday morning.

NFL schedule 2023: Power rankings for all Bears games - NBC Sports Chicago - The definitive ranking of which Bears games will be most exciting this NFL season.

Bears open as sports betting favorites vs. Packers in Week 1 - NBC Sports Chicago - PointsBet has released lines for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season and they like the Bears to start the season with a win over the Packers at Soldier Field.

Bears’ 2023 QB path is manageable even with Patrick Mahomes on schedule - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears face the best quarterback in the league in 2023, but after that, there’s only one signal-caller that should truly strike fear into them. The rest are beatable.

Wood: Fields in Focus (8/8) - Final Takeaways and the Future Outlook - Da Bears Blog - Today is the last of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Bears sign Darnell Wright, 2 other picks to rookie contracts - 670 - The Bears have signed offensive tackle Darnell Wright, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and receiver Tyler Scott to their rookie contracts, they announced Monday afternoon.

Bears’ 3-game preseason schedule set with dates, times - 670 - The Bears’ three-game preseason schedule for 2023 is set, and it begins with Chicago hosting the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12 at Soldier Field.

Bears add Eddie George, Randy Shannon to offseason coaching staff - Chicago Sun-Times - Both current college coaches will be with the Bears during OTAs.

Bears sign first-round pick Darnell Wright, two other rookies - Chicago Sun-Times - With defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (third round) and wide receiver Tyler Scott (fourth round) also in the fold, only three draft picks remain unsigned: defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (second round), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (second round) and running back Roschon Johnson (fourth round).

POLISH SAUSAGE

John Fassell: Cowboys will consider "anybody else on Earth" for kicker - ProFootballTalk - The Cowboys have one kicker on the team right now, but it doesn’t sound like Tristan Vizcaino should assume he will be on the team come September. Ken's Note: Augusta Silence Part II: Cowboy Up!

Quinnen Williams scrubs Jets from his Twitter page - ProFootballTalk - Social media has become a tool for sending messages. And Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has sent a pointed one to his current team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Sam Mustipher signs with the Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - The Ravens have a new interior offensive lineman.

Bears 2023 Schedule: Which game do you want to attend? - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew gives their selection for the one Bears game they want to go to this season.

Wiltfong: Bears 2023 preseason dates and times announced - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago’s preseason slate is official!

THE RULES

