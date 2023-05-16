Bears announce Eddie George and Randy Shannon as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

For over thirty years, the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship has provided opportunities for minority coaches to gain exposure on teams throughout the National Football League. “The program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.”

On Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Eddie George and Randy Shannon will be Chicago’s first two participants this offseason.

“We are very excited to welcome these two highly talented coaches in Eddie and Randy. Allowing them to join our staff during our OTAs enables us to offer this unique opportunity to current college coaches during their offseason,” Eberflus said via the team’s website. “We are confident that these coaches will be great assets to our team during their time here, and we are looking forward to learning from them as well.”

George is the current head coach at Tennessee State University and is a former four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans.

Shannon is the current co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Florida State University, and he has 31 years of coaching experience. He also played a couple of years with the Dallas Cowboys.

George and Shannon will join the Bears staff for their OTA program, and then six more fellows will be added in June for veteran minicamp and training camp.