NFL 2023 Schedule: Which non-Bears game intrigues you the most?

The first four parts of this WCG roundtable were about the Chicago Bears' 2023 schedule, but for this final topic, we asked our staff to put down their Navy and Orange colored glasses and take a league-wide look at the 18-week schedule.

Here's how we answered this question; Which non-Bears game intrigues you the most?

Aaron Leming - This might be low-hanging fruit, but the season's opening game is very intriguing to me. The defending Super Bowl Champions are facing off against a Detroit Lions team that is getting a whole lot of hype moving into the regular season. Now, don't get me wrong... I (currently) have the Lions winning the NFC North, but that's far from a confident prediction on my end. The NFL is putting an awful lot of faith in a team that has never won the division since it turned into the four-team NFC North.

Robert Schmitz - Are the Detroit Lions for real? After an entire offseason of talking themselves up, I'm excited to see if Campbell's squad can answer the bell against the Chiefs in Week 1. It should be a great way to kick off the new league year.

Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter - I can't lie - the season-opening game between the Jets and Bills looks like an instant classic bound to happen. Aaron Rodgers gets his "welcome to the AFC" moment as he leads a fairly young Jets squad when squaring off against Josh Allen and a ravenous Bills team hellbent on reaching the Super Bowl.

Peter Borkowski - How could it not be Chiefs-Eagles? A Super Bowl rematch in primetime featuring two teams who have everything it takes to get back to the top? Assuming neither falls off a cliff somehow, I am there.

Sam Householder - Week 17 Bengals at Chiefs. The Bengals should be in absolute win-now mode with this being the last season before Joe Burrow resets the quarterback market again. This late-season tilt will likely have seeding on the line and be a big game between two of the AFC's best. But the Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles and Bills all have intriguing matchups against one another (other than Bengals-Eagles, who don't play each other).

Josh Sunderbruch - I am weirdly invested in whether or not Tua is able to recover and whether or not it's even safe for him to play football, so I'm going to go with Miami's first game after their bye.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals on Week 9's Sunday Night Football has the makings of an instant classic. The Bengals beat the Bills in Buffalo in the divisional round last season, and their previous matchup in Cincy was canceled due to Damar Hamlin's frightening cardiac arrest. The Bills returning to that field will have their emotions sky-high. And Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are two of the best QBs in the game today.

Jeff Berckes - One game? I can't do that. How about one week - Week 12? Thanksgiving will start off with Packers - Lions followed by Commanders - Cowboys and 49ers - Seahawks. All could be entertaining divisional contests. Leftovers on Black Friday feature the Dolphins at the Jets over on Amazon. Sunday, choose between a couple of divisional games in Saints - Falcons or Steelers - Bengals before settling in for a potential Super Bowl matchup in Bills - Eagles in the afternoon. Ravens at Chargers get the nightcap before your Chicago Bears head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football. A holiday of excess.

