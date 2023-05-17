The Bear’s Den, May 17, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears GM Ryan Poles’ straightforward approach is rare in the NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - “I just think approaching it with truth and transparency is the way, especially for our great fan base to kinda understand what we’re thinking,” Poles said.

NFL wild card game will stream exclusively on Peacock - Chicago Sun-Times - The Peacock exclusive game on Jan. 13 would start at 8:15 or 8:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBC stations in the markets of the two teams.

Why Chase Young trade won’t be answer to Bears’ pass-rush problem - NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Young has joined Tee Higgins and Mike Evans as the latest trade obsessions in Chicago. But there are several reasons why he is unlikely to be the answer to the Bears’ pass-rushing problems.

Eddie George, Randy Shannon to coach Bears OTAs as Bill Walsh fellows - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears will have six coaches total as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Bears overreactions: Will Gervon Dexter become next Chris Jones? - NBC Sports Chicago - Is Gervon Dexter headed for stardom? Is Ryan Poles’ rebuild strategy too risky? Can Roschon Johnson become RB1? Bears Insider Josh Schrock empties the offseason overreactions mailbag ahead of OTAs.

Vikings make conspicuous change to Twitter header, with Dalvin Cook missing - ProFootballTalk - Players send messages through social media on a regular basis. Teams might send some, too.

Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Entire playbook is on the table for Jordan Love - ProFootballTalk - One of the big questions about the 2023 season is what the Packers offense is going to look like with Jordan Love at quarterback instead of Aaron Rodgers.

Tee Higgins on voluntary offseason program: I love the game, why not come in and work? - ProFootballTalk - Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, and some players in that situation skip the voluntary offseason program until they get a new deal. But Higgins says that’s not his style.

Gabriel: How much improvement should we expect from the Bears 2022 draft class? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel takes a look at Chicago’s second year players to gauge how big a jump we can expect in their play this season.

Bears 2023 Schedule: What’s your way too early record prediction? - Windy City Gridiron - Yeah, it’s too early, but the Bears’ schedule just looks so fresh and clean sitting there, so let’s mark it up with some Ws!

Berckes: Chicago Bears Mascot Needs Your Vote - Windy City Gridiron - Vote daily for Staley to get the Bears mascot in the Hall of Fame

