The Bear’s Den, May 18, 2023

Bears’ Darnell Wright named best OL in ‘23 draft by former NFL center - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears first-round draft pick Darnell Wright has been a universally praised selection, but one former NFL offensive lineman went above and beyond in his praise.

Why Bears believe Gervon Dexter can grow even bigger, stronger - NBC Sports Chicago - One of the big reasons why the Bears drafted Gervon Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft was because he’s already strong and fast.

A Few Thoughts on the 2023 Chicago Bears Schedule - Da Bears Blog - It is an incredibly silly exercise to project wins and losses when a schedule is released but that doesn’t stop the whole of social media from doing just that. Here are some thoughts on the schedule overall.

Bears unlikely to win state help for new stadium in legislative session’s final days - Chicago Sun-Times - State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, told lawmakers he needs more time — and more support — to clinch a deal that he says would freeze a property tax assessment for up to 40 years for the Arlington Heights stadium and create a $3 admission tax on all events held there.

Green Bay ranked No. 1 city, after Aaron Rodgers leaves for New York - NBC Sports Chicago - According to rigorous testing and science it’s clear that when Aaron Rodgers leaves a city things get better.

Escaped pig lured home with fruit snacks in Wisconsin - UPI.com - Police in Wisconsin went door-to-door to find the owner of a 300-pound pig found wandering loose through a neighborhood. Ken's Note: And no, we are not talking about a Packers DL. This time.

2024 NFL Draft: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina scouting report - Acme Packing Company - An All-22 breakdown of UNC quarterback Drake Maye.

Alex Smith questions whether defensive head coaches can develop quarterbacks - ProFootballTalk - “There is a different mentality, from my career, when you play for an offensive head coach that wants to light up the scoreboard and outscore the opponent,” Smith said. “There’s a different mentality you have, especially as a young quarterback versus a defensive head coach, when really the [coach’s] mentality is ‘Hey, don’t screw up, don’t turn the ball over, don’t put us in a bad situation.’ . . . That’s a huge difference in a mentality and a mindset for a young quarterback, especially if it’s a bit rocky to start.”

Report: Two more officials apparently leaving league - ProFootballTalk - Mark Schultz of Football Zebras reports that field judge Mike Weatherford and line judge Mike Dolce no longer are with the league. Weatherford and Dolce apparently are not leaving willingly, per Schultz, and appealed their departures.

Reimagining NFL Logos and Mascots With Adobe Firefly - Samson The Beard - I used Adobe Firefly to recreate the logos and mascots for all 32 NFL teams

Wiltfong: Bears’ Richard Hightower to participate in the Coach Accelerator Program - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears will have a participant at the NFL’s second annual Accelerator Program event.

NFL 2023 Schedule: Which non-Bears game intrigues you the most? - Windy City Gridiron - The AFC is loaded this year, but the NFC has some interesting storylines, so what non-Bears game intrigues you the most?

Wiltfong: Which Chicago Bears day-three rookie could start? - Windy City Gridiron - Could any of Chicago’s day three rookies earn starting reps this season?

