The Bear’s Den, May 19, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears' Justin Fields is working on 'getting the ball out faster' - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields keyed in on one of the facets of his game he's been focusing intently on this offseason.

Justin Fields: Guys feel 'more comfortable' in offense this year - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields says the offense is starting to feel better about Luke Getsy's offense this offseason.

Bears' Darnell Mooney looking to 'disrespect' everyone on the field - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Mooney shared his season goals with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown on The 33rd Team. He said he plans to "disrespect" everyone this season.

Darnell Mooney calls DJ Moore a 'good fit' with Chicago Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Mooney reacted to the DJ Moore trade and working with him this offseason with the St. Brown brothers.

Proposed Bears stadium bills remain on sidelines - NBC Sports Chicago - Negotiations aimed at helping facilitate a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights will continue this summer as lawmakers wrap up their session in Springfield.

CBS calls Bears 'potential landing spot' for Quinnen Williams - NBC Sports Chicago - Amid a murky future for the New York Jets defensive tackle, CBS included the Bears in a list of suitors to trade for Quinnen Williams.

Roschon Johnson seen with a Bears sweater last year at Texas - NBC Sports Chicago - The Texas Longhorns tweeted a photo of Roschon Johnson wearing a Chicago Bears sweater in class last year.

Dannehy: Good Off-Season Plan Should Have Bears in Division Mix - Da Bears Blog - Criticism of Ryan Poles’ first year is arguably warranted. Not only did he construct the worst team in the league, but the Bears didn’t come away with a clear answer on if Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback. This offseason, however, should remedy both issues. The key will be two Poles evaluations: Fields and head Matt Eberflus. The good news is there’s reason for optimism in both cases.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

New report details Brett Favre’s involvement in Mississippi scandal - ProFootballTalk - Brett Favre has not yet been criminally charged for his role in an extensive Mississippi scandal that entailed the misuse of federal welfare funds. Based on a lengthy new item from Michael Rosenberg of SI.com, it’s clear that Favre still faces the possibility of indictment.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Super Bowl LX is expected to be awarded to San Francisco - ProFootballTalk - It’s not official yet, but it reportedly will be soon.

Report: Mitch Trubisky agrees to two-year extension with Steelers - ProFootballTalk - Steelers General Manager Omar Khan broke the news earlier this afternoon that the team was nearing an extension with backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Cardinals are underdogs in all 17 games - ProFootballTalk - The oddsmakers are not high on the Cardinals in 2023.

Jets' pass-rush depth could give Bears' enticing trade opportunity - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles likes low-risk, high-reward moves. After Carl Lawson's contract restructure with the Jets, a deal for an underutilized, high-upside pass-rusher might be the Bears' best option.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: Could Chicago Bears be looking to trade for Jets DE Bryce Huff? - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles wants an edge and the New York Jets have too many.

Infante: 2024 Bears draft - 15 edge rushers to take early look at - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst takes an early look at some of the top edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.