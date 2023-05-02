The Bear’s Den, May 2, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

The NFL Draft is over: What does this mean for the Bears? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley answers the biggest questions facing the Bears after the draft.

Bears draft review: Pieces are in place for QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at where the rebuilding Bears stand after general manager Ryan Poles’ second NFL Draft.

Braggs In The Stands: NFL Draft season is thankfully over (for me) - CHGO - Well, it’s over. It’s FINALLY over! I don’t mean to sound like I hate the NFL Draft. I actually love it. Every year I get excited learning about the new players coming to the Chicago Bears. Very rarely do I “hate” a pick. Even when we drafted Mitch Trubisky, the rare time I immediately booed

How Darnell Wright made a lasting impression on the Chicago Bears’ brass with each opportunity - CHGO - Darnell Wright met with the Bears several times in the pre-draft process and each time he left the members of the organization impressed with his attitude and mentality.

Emma: Bears’ greatest challenge still awaits in rebuild - 670 - With the NFL Draft behind them, the Bears still have plenty of important work to do as their rebuild continues in the second year of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era.

Parkins: ‘It was strictly a need-based draft for the Bears’ - 670 - On the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod,” 670 The Score afternoon host Danny Parkins explained how the Bears’ additions got more sensible as they moved on in a “strictly a need-based draft” for the organization.

The NFL Draft is over: What does this mean for the Bears? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley answers the biggest questions facing the Bears after the draft.

Bears draft review: Pieces are in place for QB Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - A look at where the rebuilding Bears stand after general manager Ryan Poles’ second NFL Draft.

Emma: Bears' greatest challenge still awaits in rebuild - 670 - With the NFL Draft behind them, the Bears still have plenty of important work to do as their rebuild continues in the second year of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era.

INFANTE DRAFT GUIDE

WCG’s lead draft analyst Jacob Infante’s 2023 NFL Draft guide is out now on his Patreon! Make sure to subscribe if you haven’t already. For just $1 a month, you’ll get access to his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft for each team, in-depth scouting reports, player comparisons and more exclusive content! Ken’s Note: Denmaster Ken recommended!

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFLPA advises agents that sports books are snitching on players who use gambling apps - ProFootballTalk - It’s been obvious that the NFL is catching players who gamble in violation of league policy not by any high-end sleuthing activities but by having the proof fall into its lap, thanks to one or more sports book partners.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Who was the Bears best value pick? - Windy City Gridiron - Which of Chicago’s new ten players do you have as their best value selection?

Zimmerman: Ryan Poles continues to build up back seven on Chicago Bears defense - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears back seven continues to get stronger

Infante's 2024 NFL mock draft: Way-too-early Round 1 predictions - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his super early 2024 NFL mock draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.