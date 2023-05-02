All 22uesday: Deep-diving Chicago Bears’ Draft Class Film

We made it Bears fans, the draft is over — and with the end of draft season comes a brand new crop of Chicago Bears players! What could be more exciting?

That said, let’s talk about these new Chicago Bears — how will Darnell Wright fit into the Bears’ offense? Where do Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, and Tyrique Stevenson slot into the defense? How should we feel about the later round picks?

To answer that, I went live on our YouTube channel (2nd City Gridiron)last night to walk through both mock draft scenarios and the film of the mid-season 2022 Chicago Bears! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream, I plan to talk through...

As many picks as ~3 hours allows me to talk through

As much film as YouTube allows me to show

General thoughts on each of Ryan Poles’ 11 draft picks

The “Now and Future” state of the Chicago Bears’ roster

And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film to help us all understand the intricacies of the game of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!