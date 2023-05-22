Chicago Bears set to open OTAs today

For rabid football fans, the slow days of the offseason can be tough to take. Searching social media and google for some nugget of information about their team or an interesting opinion piece is all fans can hope for.

So when the offseason programs get going for NFL teams, fans probably get more excited for a few light workouts than they should, but hey, this is the NFL we are talking about and in this case, we are talking about our beloved Chicago Bears.

The Bears open OTAs (Organized Team Activities) today. The Bears are set to meet today, Tuesday and Thursday this week to kick off their offseason program. The Bears will meet again May 30th, 31st and June 1st followed by another four days from June 5th to the 8th. The Bears will wrap up their offseason activities with mandatory minicamp June 13th, 14th and 15th before training camp fires up at the end of July.

The news out of OTAs will be limited, but it will be interesting to see where some of the rookies start off when they do some organized activities. Will Darnell Wright be immediately with the 1s at right tackle or will Larry Borom still have claim to the starting spot a bit longer? Which rookie will flash some talent without pads and get fans hyped about him? With a lot of fresh faces on the roster this year, it should make OTAs pretty interesting to see what kind of news and information we see out of Halas Hall this week and moving forward.