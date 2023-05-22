 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rookie Rundown: What does Tyrique Stevenson bring to the Bears’ defense?

Robert Schmitz discusses his thoughts on Tyrique Stevenson, breaking down his play against the run, the pass, his inconsistencies, his story, and where that should place him in the 2023 Bears’ defense.

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Bethune-Cookman at Miami Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 56th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson and I absolutely love the pick.

Stevenson was a clear standout at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, plus he fits the same size and speed profile that Matt Eberflus seemed to favor in Indiannapolis (leading them to select similarly-built Rock Ya-Sin at pick #34 in 2019)

But that’s just a chart showing testing numbers — when on the field, who is Tyrique Stevenson? What is he good at? Where does he need to grow? And where does he fit on the Chicago Bears’ defense? I dove into his tape and threw together a quick video to explain — check it out and let me know what you think!

Conclusion

You need good DBs to win a championship in today’s NFL, and by picking Stevenson the Bears take a strong step towards a deep DB room that’s versatile enough to handle injuries while also providing Ryan Poles flexibility with Jaylon Johnson’s upcoming contract negotiation.

Based on what I’ve seen, Stevenson is a do-it-all CB that should fit wonderfully within the Bears’ hybrid Cover 2-Cover 3 scheme. It’ll be interesting to see what this means for Kyler Gordon long-term (don’t be too dramatic, I’m just curious who they’ll take off the field in their Base 4-DB defense), but we’ll have to wait until Training Camp to even get a clue as to how the first unit will shape up.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...