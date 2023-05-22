Chicago Bears sign fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson

On Monday, the Chicago Bears announced they signed fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson to a four-year rookie contract. The former Texas running back is Chicago’s eighth draft pick to sign thus far, with only second-rounders Gervon Dexter Sr. (DT) and Tyrique Stevenson (CB) left unsigned.

Johnson joins a revamped Chicago running back room with fellow newcomers, free agent acquisitions D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer, and undrafted fullback Robert Burns all added to compete with Khalil Herbert, Trestan Ebner, and fullback Khari Blasingame.

At Chicago’s rookie minicamp, Johnson made an immediate impression on his coaches. “He is a phenomenal human being first and foremost,” Special Teams Coordinator Richard Hightower said via the team’s site. “Just in terms of his attention to detail, we had pop quizzes [Saturday morning]. He stood up in the room and got all of his answers 100 percent correct. So it shows me from a football standpoint that he’s dialed in.”

Johnson’s all-around skill set figures to get him in the mix early, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him earn some reps with the ones this offseason.