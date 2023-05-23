The Bear’s Den, May 23, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Deion Sanders: ‘Idiotic’ that Bears’ Devin Hester is not in HOF - NBC Sports Chicago - Devin Hester has been named a Hall of Fame finalist twice, but he still hasn’t received his call from Canton.

Five important Bears position battles to watch with OTAs starting - NBC Sports Chicago - The beginning of OTAs means several key position battles will get underway Monday. Battles that likely won’t be concluded until the late stages of training camp.

Bears playoff odds aren’t too good, per ESPN analytics - NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN FPI rankings and projections have the Bears finishing third in the NFC North in the 2023 season.

Bears OTAs begin, here are players who could make impact - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears roster has turned over quite a bit since the 2022 regular season finale. Here’s who could make their mark in 2023.

Emma: 5 storylines to follow for Bears at OTAs - 670 - As organized team activities have begun, nothing remains more important for the Bears in 2023 and beyond than third-year quarterback Justin Fields’ development.

Report: Kevin Warren facing heat for botched Big Ten TV deal - 670 - Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren is under scrutiny for his role in the Big Ten’s incomplete television rights deal that now has significant money in flux, according to a report from ESPN.

Mooney: Bears want to see me prove health, then negotiate - Bears receiver Darnell Mooney could be in position to sign a long-term contract extension prior to the start of the season, but it sounds like he first needs to prove he’s healthy.

Roschon Johnson vs Khalil Herbert: Top positions battles at Chicago Bears OTAs - In this episode, the guys discuss some of the top storylines heading into Bears OTAs and some of the position battles that will take place.

Can the Bears go from three wins to double-digit victories in 2023? Here’s what history shows us - CHGO - The Bears only won three games in 2022. After all the new additions to the team, can the Bears reach the double-digit win mark in 2023?

Real key to Justin Fields’ growth tops questions Bears face as OTAs begin - NBC Sports Chicago - There is a super-charged current of optimism around the Bears here in May. But there are several looming questions that need answering as OTAs kick off.

Green Bay to host 2025 NFL draft - ProFootballTalk - The NFL draft is heading to Green Bay.

Thursday night flex is middle finger to in-stadium fans - ProFootballTalk - When the NFL first tried in March to persuade Thursday night flexing through ownership, Giants co-owner John Mara accurately (and bravely) called the proposal “abusive” to fans.

It's official: NFL awards Super Bowl LX to San Francisco Bay Area - ProFootballTalk - The San Francisco Bay Area officially was awarded Super Bowl LX in a vote of NFL owners Monday. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will host the game in 2026, which NBC will televise.

NFL passes flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football by a vote of 24-8 - ProFootballTalk - Despite the Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals and Steelers voting against the measure, according to Adam Schefter, the resolution passed albeit with some caveats.

NFL votes to flex ‘Thursday Night Football’ games in Weeks 13-17 in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on ‘‘TNF’’ twice this season, the maximum number eams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.

NFL OKs use of emergency third quarterback - Chicago Sun-Times - The decision stems from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC Championship Game.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign fourth-round draft pick Roschon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears ink another of their 2023 draft picks.

Schmitz' Rookie Rundown: What does Tyrique Stevenson bring to the Chicago Bears’ defense? - Windy City Gridiron - Robert Schmitz discusses his thoughts on Tyrique Stevenson, breaking down his play against the run, the pass, his inconsistencies, his story, and where that should place him in the 2023 Bears’ defense.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears set to open OTAs today to prepare for 2023 NFL season - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears offseason program officially gets going today

