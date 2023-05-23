What is the biggest offseason roster battle on the Chicago Bears?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This Chicago Bears started phase two of their offseason program this week, and plenty of top-of-the-roster battles will be fun to monitor these next several weeks. A few have my attention, but these three are the ones that I’ll be paying the closest attention to.

Center: Over the weekend, Bill wrote up a fantastic article about all the contenders at center, but the odds on favorites are Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick.

Strongside linebacker: Fan favorite Jack Sanborn, a 2022 UDFA from Lake Zurich High School, may have the inside track at the Sam, but 2023 fifth-round draft pick Noah Sewell and maybe even veteran Dylan Cole could push for the role.

Running back: The returning Khalil Herbert may get the first crack at the RB1, but he’ll need to show he’s capable in the passing game. Chicago will likely have a backfield by committee with free agent D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson also in the mix, but who gets the starting nod will be a fun battle to watch.

Vote in this week’s poll and tell us which starting position battle you’re most intrigued by.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LUP4XT/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.