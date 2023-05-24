The Bear’s Den, May 24, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ‘excited about what’s to come’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ marquee free agent made a leaping interception of a pass by PJ Walker for a virtual pick-six in an OTA practice Tuesday at Halas Hall. It was only a non-contact practice in May, but Edmunds hopes it’s a harbinger.

Justin Fields: I'm not worried about contracts, I'm worried about wins - ProFootballTalk - Bears quarterback Justin Fields is about to embark on his third season, which is particularly significant when it comes to first-round picks.

Bears podcast: OTAs are underway - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s OTA time for the Bears. Here’s what you need to know.

Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I’m not worried about contracts. I’m worried about wins’ - Chicago - The stakes for Fields’ third season couldn’t be clearer.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson missing OTAs is minor issue, for now - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson is going into the final season of his rookie contract and is up for an extension.

Chicago Bears OTAs Recap: Justin Fields, DJ Moore connection on full display - In this episode, Adam Hoge and Nicholas Moreano breakdown everything you need to know from the Bears' Tuesday OTA practice, including Justin Fields connecting a lot with DJ Moore.

Top position battles at Chicago Bears OTAs: How long before Tyrique Stevenson earns a starting spot? - CHGO - Bears OTAs have begun. Here are some of the top position battles to keep an eye on during OTAs.

Bears OTA observations: Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection makes splash - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears opened OTAs to the media Tuesday and Justin Fields wasted no time connecting with DJ Moore for a big gain in the two-minute period.

How Chase Claypool 'improved tremendously' in first Bears offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - Will 2023 be a different story for Chase Claypool and the Bears? Justin Fields already sees a new wide receiver this offseason.

Justin Fields worried about wins, not contract entering critical season - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears can extend Justin Fields after the 2023 season. That raises the stakes for a make-or-break campaign. But the young signal-caller isn’t focused on life-changing money, just getting the Bears to “new heights.”

Bears QB Justin Fields impresses Tremaine Edmunds at OTAs - NBC Sports Chicago - Tremaine Edmunds lined up against Justin Fields when the Bears played the Bills last season, but Edmunds has been impressed by how the Bears QB works, leads and practices.

How Bears changed OTAs to help players this NFL offseason - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus is back for his second year running the Bears offseason program, and he’s made some tweaks.

Several key Bears players absent from voluntary organized team activities - NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson, Nate Davis, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson were absent from voluntary OTA’s on Tuesday.

Justin Fields aims to lift Bears to ‘new heights’ - After the Bears invested in the supporting cast around third-year quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, they’re eagerly waiting to see where he can lead them.

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp absent from Rams OTAs - ProFootballTalk - As the Rams try to put a horrible 2022 season behind them, two of their most important players are absent from the outset of Organized Team Activities.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears OTAs - Here’s the first starting offensive line of the year - Windy City Gridiron - The media got a glimpse of what five players were with the starting unit

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson, Nate Davis no show at OTAs - Windy City Gridiron - Four prominent Chicago Bears were not at OTAs today.

Wiltfong: What is the biggest offseason roster battle on the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s Bears poll!

Gabriel: Bears 2024 NFL Draft - Who are the best defensive ends for Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, takes an early look at some edge prospects the Bears could be interested in come the 2023 NFL Draft

