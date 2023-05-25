Making Monsters: What does Green Bay expect from Jordan Love?

The NFC North seems wide open now that Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the Big Apple, so in Taylor Doll’s latest podcast mini-series, she’s taking a trip around the division and checking in with all the Chicago Bears rivals.

First up is her look at the Green Bay Packers with Pete Dougherty, who covers the Packers for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and the USA Today Network-Wisconsin.

Green Bay has some questions to answer this season, and most center around fourth-year quarterback Jordan Love and if he can continue Green Bay’s three-decade dominance over the Bears.

“Unless Jordan Love turns into a third straight Hall of Famer, and the odds on that are pretty astronomical against it,” Dougherty tells us. “That makes the whole dynamic really interesting.”

“The Packers are right now in the same boat as numerous teams are in and have been in, where they’re trying somebody, and it’s somebody they like, and they feel good about, but two years from now they might be searching for a new quarterback. Who knows?”

They talk about Rodgers’ departure, Love’s arrival, and what the Bears and NFC North could look like from a Green Bay perspective. Check out her latest Making Monsters for the inside scoop on the Pack.

A New Making Monsters project!



The Bears were swept in the north for the first time since 2017 (Tru's rookie season) last year and if they have any chance, they've gotta win some of those this season.



let's take a look at the outside perspective of how.@WCGridiron pic.twitter.com/axnrw6PAmM — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) May 24, 2023

