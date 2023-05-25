The Bear’s Den, May 25, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

RIP TINA

BEARRRSSSS

DJ Moore can team with Justin Fields to give Bears 1-2 punch - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears need Moore for more than just winning games; they also need him to help them decide whether to make a nine-figure commitment to Fields next offseason.

Tremaine Edmunds fits exactly what the Chicago Bears needed at the linebacker position - CHGO - The Chicago Bears made the right move when they signed Tremaine Edmunds to be the leader of the Bears defense.

How Justin Fields, DJ Moore are building chemistry for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s relationship will be key to the Bears’ offensive hopes in 2023. That “work in progress” took a good first step Tuesday, but there are many more to go before the duo can rest.

Why Matt Eberflus believes 2023 NFL schedule benefits Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus liked what he saw when the 2023 NFL schedule was released.

Chris Simms QB rankings have Justin Fields in bottom half of NFL - NBC Sports Chicago - Chris Simms wasn’t impressed enough by Justin Fields’ rushing ability to make him a top-20 QB in his annual power rankings.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

David Montgomery: Bears’ losing ‘sucked the fun out of the game’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears offered Montgomery a new contract and were surprised that he chose to go to the Lions instead.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Source: 2022 injury data for turf fields was "awful" - ProFootballTalk - While not quite an epidemic yet at the NFL level, a league source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the 2022 injury data for turf fields was “awful.”

Thursday night flexing is not about Amazon - it's about the next wave of broadcast deals - ProFootballTalk - There’s a popular belief in the aftermath of a pair of offseason tweaks to the Thursday night package that the NFL has bowed to Amazon czar Jeff Bezos. It’s popular, but it’s also inaccurate.

Lamar Jackson expects "less running and more throwing" in new Ravens offense - ProFootballTalk - “Absolutely. Especially with the receivers we have. . . . Just being able to throw the ball down the field. Running can only take you so far,” Jackson said.

Andy Reid on kickoff changes: Eventually you’ll be playing flag football - ProFootballTalk - “I don’t know,” Reid told reporters, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “We’ll have to go through all that. My thing is, ‘Where does it stop?’ Right?

Report: Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots were docked two days of organized team activities for a violation of offseason rules, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zimmerman: New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren Shining first month on the job - Windy City Gridiron

- Kevin Warren is making his presence felt with the Chicago Bears.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.