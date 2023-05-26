The Bear’s Den, May 26, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

Dannehy: Leonard Floyd Returning Best Answer to Pass Rush Problem - Da Bears Blog - Leonard Floyd’s career was seen as a disappointment.

Can Justin Fields lead the Chicago Bears to double digit wins in 2023? - In this episode, the guys go through different scenarios, including if they believe Justin Fields will play in 17 games this season, and give their overall confidence rankings.

DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds quickly show why 2023 Bears will be different - NBC Sports Chicago - The writing was on the wall for the 2022 Bears during OTAs. But there was a different feel during the first OTA session of 2023, with DJ Moore and Tremaine Edmunds showing why the arrow is pointing up for the rebuilding Bears.

Bears OTAs bring shaky offensive line depth into sharp relief - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears made several moves to improve their starting offensive line, but the depth leaves something to be desired.

NFL’s new kickoff rule may not work as intended per Bears coach - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was skeptical of the NFL’s new kickoff rule when asked about it at OTAs.

Bears’ Justin Fields 2nd in NFL on NextGen speed list - NBC Sports Chicago - We knew Justin Fields was fast just from watching, but now we’ve got the data to prove he’s one of the fastest.

Bears’ starting O-line seems to already be taking shape - 670 - Throughout the 2022 season, coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears often spoke of the need to identify and play their best five offensive linemen. It proved to be a challenging process as the group collectively struggled.

Lions agree to trade for Riley Patterson - ProFootballTalk - The Lions announced that they have agreed to a trade that will send Patterson back to one of his former teams. An undisclosed draft pick will be going back to the Jaguars in the deal.

NFL suspends Jets CB Brandin Echols for one game - ProFootballTalk - Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Echols has been suspended for one game by the league. The reason for the suspension was not announced.

Sean Payton explains decision to release Brandon McManus - ProFootballTalk - The Broncos surprisingly released kicker Brandon McManus earlier this week. It arguably shouldn’t have been a surprise.

Antonio Brown says he will play for the Albany Empire on Saturday - ProFootballTalk - The former NFL receiver owns the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. He will play for the team in a game against Fayetteville.

Jameson Williams: I'm not a gambler; I'm a football player - ProFootballTalk - Jameson Williams learned of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy a day before the league announced it.

Davante Adams: Things get taken out of context, I love everybody here - ProFootballTalk - Recent comments from Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams about the team’s direction created questions about his relationship with head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, but Adams said Thursday that there’s no issues.

Bear Bones: NFC North Primer - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel!

Wiltfong: Running back is your biggest Bears’ offseason roster battle - Windy City Gridiron - We asked, you voted, and here are the results!

Making Monsters: What does Green Bay expect from Jordan Love? - In her latest mini-series, Taylor Doll will chat with various NFC North reporters about where the division stands from their perspective, and first up is Pete Dougherty from the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home!

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll and Dylan Ryan, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.