Trevis Gipson is a bounce-back candidate for the Bears in 2023

As a rookie in 2020, fifth-round edge Trevis Gipson only played 71 defensive snaps for the Chicago Bears while compiling five tackles. In his second year as a pro, and second year as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker, Gipson broke out with 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. That year his playing time increased to 489 defensive snaps while starting nine of the 16 games he appeared in.

Many expected him to build off that in 2022, but most of his numbers dipped even though his playing time went up by 152 defensive snaps. Last year was also his first time back in a three-point stance since his days at Tulsa.

What are the chances in the second year in the scheme, with talent added at each level of the defense, and the motivation of being in his contract year, that he can bounce back in 2023?

I saw this Tweet come across my timeline, and I was surprised to see that Gipson was the fifth most double-teamed edge in the NFL last season. All that extra attention held him to just three sacks and zero forced fumbles.

Maybe this is blind optimism but don't sleep on Trevis Gipson. He faced a ton of double teams, especially after Quinn was dealt (stats via ESPN) and had to adjust to that on the fly.



Now knowing what's expected of him and what he needs to work on, I think he bounces back in '23. https://t.co/Kog0JDmKsr pic.twitter.com/dLxrbPjZYO — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) May 25, 2023

The fact that opposing offenses felt the need to scheme up double teams for Gipson shows that his 2021 film left an impression. Then again, Chicago’s 2022 defense was lacking in talent up front, and Gipson was the only real threat to get to the quarterback.

The Bears reworked their defensive line this offseason, and while they could still use speed threat off the edge, the unit has more balance across the board.

Free agents DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green, along with the returning Dominique Robinson, figure to be the top defensive ends along with Gipson. The interior has powerful free agent Andrew Billings, rookies Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens, and last year’s most productive defensive tackle, Justin Jones.

There isn’t a “superstar” among the group, but the new mix of vets and rookies will give offensive lines something else to think about besides Gipson.