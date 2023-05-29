The Bear’s Den, May 29, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears to begin demolishing Arlington Park track next week as they move toward new stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s another step toward leaving Soldier Field and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

David Montgomery’s complaints about the Bears miss the point - Chicago Sun-Times - The running back criticizes his old team, but for the wrong reasons.

CHGO Bears Podcast: DJ Moore’s potential impact on the Chicago Bears: Which position group will steal the show in 2023? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss which position group on the Chicago Bears will be the strongest in 2023. With DJ Moore , could it be the receivers?

DeAndre Hopkins unlikely to join Bears for several key reasons - NBC Sports Chicago - DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent after the Arizona Cardinals released the star receiver Friday. While Hopkins is now free to sign anywhere, there are several reasons it’s unlikely Chicago will be his next destination.

PFF ranks Bears’ Braxton Jones 26th best offensive tackle in the NFL - NBC Sports Chicago - Pro Football Focus released their positional rankings, including offensive tackles. Braxton Jones, the Bears’ starting left tackle, slotted in as the 26th-best tackle.

With wide range of outcomes for Bears, this season will reveal Matt Eberflus’ ability - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears could take another baby step forward to five wins, a modest stride closer to .500 or even jostle for a playoff spot. That’s really up to Eberflus. It depends on Justin Fields, too, but that falls under Eberflus’ purview as well.

Howie Roseman explains decision to trade up one spot for Jalen Carter - ProFootballTalk - "And so, for us, where we were in the draft at that moment, we felt like that was the right thing to do to get Jalen here. Obviously, we know the story and the background behind Jalen. And we don’t feel so confident in our abilities to know that we can make everything right, but we do feel like in this specific situation that we have a good environment. We do think Jalen loves football. He wants to be great and so we’re excited to get him here and obviously work from there.”

Offshore sports book has Tom Brady as the favorite to play QB for Raiders, if Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't - ProFootballTalk - Usually, we ignore such odds. Sometimes, we make exceptions.

Other teams would oppose Tom Brady going from owner to player - ProFootballTalk - As Tom Brady waits for his purchase of a percentage of the Raiders to be approved, there is a question as to whether the other owners will require him to provide a commitment that he’ll never play again.

Cardinals reportedly were unhappy that DeAndre Hopkins sat out last two weeks of 2023 - ProFootballTalk - As the Cardinals hand high-end receiver DeAndre Hopkins to any other team without compensation, some fans might not understand why the Cardinals would do that.

Antonio Brown didn't play for the Albany Empire, after all - ProFootballTalk - Folks who bought tickets to Saturday night’s Albany Empire game expected to see owner/receiver Antonio Brown. They didn’t.

Some teams are shying away from email communication with DeAndre Hopkins - ProFootballTalk - As more players who technically represent themselves apparently use burner email accounts that their non-certified agents use to communicate directly with teams while posing as the player, some teams are deciding not to communicate with self-represented players via email.

Wiltfong: Andrew Billings is built for power - Windy City Gridiron - We knew Andrew Billings was a powerful man, but we had no idea how powerful.

Wiltfong: Why did the Eagles trade from 10 to 9 with the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Philly GM Howie Roseman recently shared some thoughts about why he traded up one spot with the Bears to take their guy.

Wiltfong: Trevis Gipson is a bounce-back candidate for the Bears in 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - With a revamped defensive line could Trevis Gipson be in line for a big bounce back season?

Gabriel: Should we listen to the National Narrative on the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is fed up with the national pundits!

Zimmerman: The QB rookie contract conundrum impact on Justin Fields and the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields will be due a new contract in 2024, how much will that impact Ryan Poles’ rebuild?

