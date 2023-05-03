Projecting the Top 5 NFC Quarterbacks at the END of 2023

Aaron Rodgers has fled the NFC.

After a long career with the Green Bay Packers, one where he piled up statistics, collected MVP trophies, but only won one championship, Rodgers has decided to try his luck in the Big Apple with the New York Jets.

But aside from Rodgers, we’ve seen a steady exodus of quarterbacks either from trades (Rodgers, Russell Wilson) or retirement (Drew Brees, Tom Brady) that has left the NFC quarterback group far below that of its AFC counterparts.

So that being said, after a year of this “new NFC” who will be the dominant QBs in this conference? Let’s take a look at projecting what this could look like.

5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

The fifth spot was the most interesting spot. Plenty of QBs to consider. In my opinion? Kyler Murray will continue to head the wrong direction, Jared Goff and Geno Smith won’t repeat their 2022 performances, I still don’t believe in Daniel Jones, Jordan Love will prove himself to be a below average quarterback, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford will start to show some age and Bryce Young won’t set the world ablaze in year one, he will take some time.

For the fifth spot, I’m putting Purdy. Purdy should recover in time for the start of the season and you can thank his surrounding cast or his coaching, but Purdy will have solid numbers and keep the 49ers in the win column most weeks. He may not be the flashiest, but he will rise above the rest of the NFC mediocrity.

4. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

I can’t think that the Raiders thought they’d jettison Derek Carr to take the QB position in a new direction and just bring in Jimmy Garoppolo, but that’s exactly what they did. Carr isn’t the most dynamic quarterback, and he certainly doesn’t seem to be a “Super Bowl-quality” quarterback, but he can lead an offense and put some points on the board.

Carr will have a solid season in New Orleans and lead the Saints to a division championship (maybe just 9-8) in a weak division and get the Saints back into the playoffs.

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

I think Dak Prescott is a better QB than he showed in 2022, but I certainly don’t think he’s the type of QB that can elevate an offense and carry them on his back. Prescott needs support around him, and the Cowboys have exactly that.

Prescott will rebound from his 2022 season but still leave some lingering doubts behind that he’s the level of QB the Cowboys needs to win the division and compete for a Super Bowl.

2. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Am I biased? Hell yes, I’m biased. Do I 100% believe that this will be the case? I 100% do. I saw enough genuine flashes of stardom last year that I think Fields will put this all together. I think with improved weapons and an improved offensive line, we are going to see significant growth in Fields' passing game while seeing him run less, but still dazzle NFL fans with highlight reel runs throughout the year.

I think this is the arrival year for Justin Fields where he is regularly talked about as a top ten quarterback in the league and will keep the Bears as a playoff contender year in and year out as long as Ryan Poles surrounds him with a solid roster.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I’d love to put Fields number one on the list, but Jalen Hurts still holds the top spot on this list. Hurts has grown tremendously over the last season and a half, and he’s now an MVP-level quarterback with an NFC championship under his belt.

Hurts will continue to keep the Eagles at an elite level and Howie Roseman, who is now probably the league’s best general manager (leave your Jalen Reagor comments below), will continue to reload this roster around Hurts and keep them competing for a Super Bowl every year.

Now it’s your turn to predict your top five QBs at the END of the 2023 season.