The Bear’s Den, May 3, 2023

Did the Chicago Bears draft players to replace some on the current roster? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys discuss what the 2023 Draft class means for the current Bears players.

Chase Claypool trade’s true cost to Bears became clear in NFL draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The trade for Chase Claypool was initially lauded, and it still could turn out to be a stroke of genius. But the true cost the Bears paid became clear in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Bears believe Darnell Wright was best OT in 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears traded down in the first round and still got Darnell Wright, the offensive lineman they had circled.

Bears UDFA signings include record-setting QB, intriguing receiver - NBC Sports Chicago - A record-setting QB, an intriguing WR, and a money kicker highlight the Bears’ undrafted rookie free agent haul. Insider Josh Schrock breaks down the class.

Free agent DEs Bears may sign before training camp - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles said the front office will stay ‘on our toes’ to add a defensive end if they can before NFL training camp begins.

Bears believe Justin Fields is set up for success in 2023 - 670 - The Bears made several significant additions to their offense this offseason, which they believe has set up third-year quarterback Justin Fields to succeed in 2023.

Jordan Love contract: Packers extend QB to 2024 instead of 5th-year option - Acme Packing Company - Love can earn a slightly larger amount of money as he would have on the option, while the team gets some protection on the guaranteed money front.

Texans claim Tyree Gillespie off waivers - ProFootballTalk - Safety Tyree Gillespie was deemed expendable by the Jaguars on Monday, but he found a new NFL home on Tuesday.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears too early 53-man roster projection post NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Who will be on the Bears’ roster come week one? Let’s take a stab at it.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Now that the NFL Draft has been completed and we have had some time to reflect on all the selections, I have some thoughts on what transpired.

Wiltfong: You grade the 2023 Chicago Bears Draft Class - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s hear it! You’ve had a couple days to sleep on the Bears draft picks, so now we want your grade!

