We're breaking out a new Windy City Gridiron roundtable for several of our staffers this week, and it's all about what the Chicago Bears did in the 2023 NFL Draft. We kicked it off on a positive note by asking them to tell us which draft pick was their favorite among Chicago's ten-man class. After checking out what we had to say, be sure you let us know your pick in the comment section.

Who was your favorite Chicago Bears draft pick?

Jon Helmkamp - It's the obvious choice for a reason – my favorite pick is Darnell Wright. Clearly, Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office have made it a massive priority to give Justin Fields every opportunity to grow and realize his ceiling. Adding D.J. Moore in the trade down from 1.01 and then securing an athletic, tenacious, strong offensive lineman that's a natural fit at right tackle, a direct position of need, is a hell of a way to accomplish those goals.

Josh Sunderbruch - Wright was my favorite tackle in the draft, and tackle was Chicago's biggest need. It's the first time I can recall Chicago taking my top player with their top pick.

Sam Householder - There is a lot to like about the picks. Darnell Wright is the one though that I'm most excited about. It's not super sexy, and the discussion around missing out on Jalen Carter will linger, but this is a nice, solid pick that should benefit the team immediately.

Peter Borkowski - This was a weird draft in that there was not one pick I absolutely loved compared to the others. Roschon Johnson will be sneaky good in my opinion, and got shafted by having the most talented RB prospect on his college team. Tyler Scott brings that speed element this offense has been building on over the past season. And Tyrique Stevenson should provide value off the bat. But I guess I gotta go with the boring pick of Darnell Wright. It is not a sexy pick by any means, but it fixes one of the biggest flaws in the roster, and he should have a pretty high floor, which is what you are looking for around the 10 pick.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Wright was the offensive tackle I wanted the Bears to take, and the fact that they were able to fleece the Eagles into giving them a fourth-round pick when they would have easily stayed at nine to draft Wright makes it even sweeter.

Erik Duerrwaechter - It's a tie between OT Darnell Wright and WR Tyler Scott. They both help Justin Fields tremendously in their own respective ways. Darnell Wright was the best pure RT available and adds such a nasty demeanor as a real blue-chip player. Tyler Scott was a player who had a 2nd round grade from many evaluators, and to land him in the 4th round was a huge steal. He's the big play threat from the slot the Bears need more of in their inventory.

Aaron Leming - For me, it's simply because of the value and that's Tyler Scott. I started pounding the table in the 3rd round at 64. Keep in mind, he was a consensus Day 2 player with a high ceiling because of his speed. I once again thought they should take him at 115 & they finally did at 133. The value here is tremendous, and I truly believe in time he will become a good receiving option for the Bears. Hard to believe that you could label the Bears receiving group as "deep," yet here we are.

Jacob Infante - It's Scott. I had a Round 3 grade on him, so to acquire him in Round 4 was outstanding value. He's a legitimate speed weapon with tremendous vertical athleticism who offers much more as a route runner than some of the other highly-touted "speed guys" in this year's class. I think he has a strong shot to develop into a starting slot at the next level.

EJ Snyder - While I love the Dranell Wright pick, I've got to go with Roschon Johnson. Not the biggest need, but the Bears got one of the most-overlooked and talented players in the draft, who also happens to be an awesome human off the field. I cannot wait to watch Roschon tearing up defenses in a Bears jersey.

Jeff Berckes - There's a lot to like in this draft, and I could go in many different directions, which is exactly what you want to see looking back on a draft. I'll say Roschon Johnson, the running back out of Texas. Everything I've read about this guy is glowing. Football character through the roof and just screams out fan favorite. Plus, the Bears used a 4th round pick on a running back, exactly where you take a player in the draft to create surplus value in a ball carrier.

Now it's your turn Bears fans... Who was your fav pick of the Bears' draft?