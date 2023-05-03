Making Monsters: Evaluating the Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Class

We learned about so many NFL Draft prospects from Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcasts in the weeks leading up to the draft, and what made those shows even better now in hindsight, was that she nailed a few prospects that the Chicago Bears ended up drafting.

She talked with Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel about Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright, she interviewed Hays Carlyon, Florida Gators’ beat reporter from 1010XL, about defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., and she chopped it up with Alan Cole of Rivals Gamecock about South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens.

In her first post-draft podcast, she is joined by draft analyst Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network, to break down the grades and evaluations for the new Bears. Plus, they take an overall look at Ryan Poles’ second draft class and some expectations for the roster this season.

Cummings tells us that “getting a guy like Darnell Wright, who’s as big and powerful as he is, but also as athletic as he is” was an important factor due to how many teams rush speed off the offense’s right edge these days.

Taylor asked his thoughts on Chicago passing on Jalen Carter, and he said that “maybe they felt he wasn’t a character fit, and at the end of the day that’s as a good a reason as any.” Cummings also liked the Bears’ doubling up on day three with the two “talented” defensive tackles.

Cummings said Tyrique Stevenson will bring a lot of versatility because he can play outside or the slot, and he lauded his physicality. “One thing that I really liked on his profile in watching him on the boundary is that he’s very disciplined with his footwork,” Cummings said of Chicago’s second-round corner. “You very rarely see him jam before he's in position.”

Check out Taylor's latest Making Monsters for Ian’s thoughts on Chicago’s entire draft class right here.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!