The Bear’s Den, May 30, 2023

Forgot About Chase – Chicago Sports Nation - Don’t forget about wide receiver Chase Claypool. He might even become your favorite one by the end of the season.

Bears should make three important moves before training camp starts - NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles did good work to start reshaping the Bears' roster this offseason. But there are a few more necessary moves to make before camp starts.

Should the Chicago Bears have any interest in DeAndre Hopkins? - On Tap Sports Net - The Arizona Cardinals shocked the NFL world by releasing former All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Would he be a logical addition to the Chicago Bears?

Could Chase Claypool Have a Deebo Samuel-Esque Impact for the Bears in 2023? - On Tap Sports Net - The fourth-year receiver, brought over in 2022 via midseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has turned heads the first few days of OTAs. Could this year be Chase Claypool's big breakout with the Chicago Bears?

Chicago Bears Mascot Staley Nominee For Mascot Hall Of Fame - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears Mascot, Staley Da Bear, is eligible to be voted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Why didn’t Jimmy Garoppolo have foot surgery during the 2022 season? - ProFootballTalk - By the time Garoppolo became a free agent, the foot had not healed. It had not healed to the point at which the Raiders refused to pay him an $11.25 million signing bonus, instead shifting the money to 2023 base salary — money he’ll never earn if the surgery failed to repair the foot.

Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games - ProFootballTalk - Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing in games.

