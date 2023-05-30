Bears’ Trevis Gipson could be in line for a contract extension

The Chicago Bears have had a few players talked up this offseason as potential contract extension candidates, but today a new name popped up. According to Matt Lombardo, the Senior NFL Reporter for Heavy Sports, the Bears are contemplating an extension for defensive end Trevis Gipson.

“There is a belief in league circles that The Bears could be prepared to sign Gipson to a big-money contract extension,” Lombardo writes, “if he bounces back this fall.”

A few days ago, I wrote about Gipson being a bounce-back candidate for the Bears after being the fifth-most double-teamed edge a season ago. In 2021 he looked like an emerging player when he had seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles, but his production fell off a season ago.

A league source with knowledge of Chicago’s thinking told Lombardo that if Gipson matches his sack production from 2021, it could be enough for GM Ryan Poles to offer him a new deal.

What are your thoughts on a Gipson extension? Is the best football ahead for the soon-to-be 26-year-old?