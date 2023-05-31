Making Monsters: Kirk Cousins is just a ‘get you by’ type of quarterback

Thor Nystrom, who covers the Minnesota Vikings for SKOR North, jumped on Taylor Doll's latest Making Monsters podcast to give us his perspective on the NFC North.

Like many that cover the Vikings, Nystrom tells us that he doesn't think four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook will be on their roster for much longer. The 27-year-old Cook has been a big part of their offense the last few years, so his leaving the division will open up some opportunities for five-year pro Alexander Mattison, but Nystrom doesn't expect him to be their lead back.

Thor also had some thoughts on Viking QB Kirk Cousins saying, "At this point, I think he's just kind of a get-you-by or a little bit better" type of player. He also alludes that the Cousins' contract could be keeping them from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

And speaking of quarterbacks, Taylor asked him his thoughts on Chicago Bears' Justin Fields, and here's some of what he had to say. "I don't understand why he's getting so nitpicked; he's just consistently improved in the NFL. He has not played with very much talent in the NFL. They're finally adding talent to him; this will be the first season where he ever plays with a good receiving corps. Can we give this kid some time to play with competent NFL players before we judge him?"

Check out part two of Taylor's mini-series looking at the NFC North right here.

* With so much uncertainty surrounding the Minnesota Vikings and Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, we wanted to get this latest podcast out as soon as possible. Our look at the Lions will now be pushed to next week, and in case you missed her Packers episode, you can find that here.

