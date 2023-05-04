The Bear’s Den, May 4, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Five questions for Chicago Bears rookie minicamp this weekend - NBC Sports Chicago - Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears will get all their rookies in Halas Hall for the first time this Friday and Saturday.

Why Louis Riddick thinks Bears draft pick Tyrique Stevenson will thrive - NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles drafted Tyrique Stevenson in the second round, and ESPN expert Louis Riddick thinks it’s a perfect fit.

Chicago Bears calendar of OTA, minicamp dates after 2023 NFL Draft - NBC Sports Chicago - With the 2023 NFL draft in the rear view mirror, here are the next important dates for the Bears this summer.

Field Yates: Darnell Wright fills need, creates ‘identity’ for Bears - NBC Sports Chicago - Field Yates argues Darnell Wright brings more to the Bears than just a surefire right tackle on the offensive line.

Wood’s Fields in Focus (1/8): General Overview and Progress Report - Da Bears Blog - Like I did with Fields in Focus last offseason, this will be an in-depth series exploring several different aspects of Fields’ performance in 2022. The overall breakdown will look like this:

New Bears WR Tyler Scott brings speed, potential to team - 670 - New Bears receiver Tyler Scott has always been a gifted athlete. He was running track at the age of 5 and was a Junior Olympics sprinter before he was 10.

Bears-Chiefs to play in Germany, per German paper - NBC Sports Chicago - A new report has surfaced saying that the Bears and Chiefs will play in Germany, this time from a German source.

Kirk Cousins: I want to be with the Vikings, so hopefully I can earn the right to do that - ProFootballTalk - While quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the last year of his contract with the Vikings, he’s hoping it won’t be the last season he’s with the club.

Ryan Tannehill on Will Levis: Hope he adds to QB room, my job is to win games - ProFootballTalk - For the second time in as many years, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is fielding questions about the team taking a quarterback during the second day of the draft.

NFL highlights economic impact of last season’s game in Germany - Chicago Sun-Times - The league said its regular-season game in Germany created an economic impact of 70.2 million euros ($77.6 million) for host city Munich.

NFL Network back on Comcast cable after sides reach new carriage agreement - Chicago Sun-Times - NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.

NFL Draft: Evaluating the Chicago Bears 2023 Class - Windy City Gridiron - We caught up with draft analyst Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network to give his thoughts on the Bears draft class.

Who was your favorite Chicago Bears draft pick? - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is rolling through a Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft roundtable the next several days.

Zimmerman: Ryan Poles’ MasterClass on RB value for Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles couldn’t handle the position better than he’s currently doing.

Zimmerman: Top 5 NFC Quarterbacks prediction at the END of 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - The quarterbacks in the NFC are in flux, here’s what people will be saying 7 months from now.

