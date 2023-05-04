Bears sign both 5th-round draft picks

On Thursday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson from KPRC in Houston was the first to report that the Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Terell Smith, both of their fifth-round draft picks. The rookie wage scale makes these signings a bit easier but teams still need to get pen to paper.

Update: It’s official, the team has announced these two signings and the signing of the two seventh-round picks too.

Each will receive the standard 4-year rookie contract, with Sewell making slightly more ($4.164 million and a $324,948 signing bonus) since he was drafted earlier in the fifth. Smith’s deal checks in at $4.115 million with a $275,884 signing bonus.

The Bears will hold their rookie minicamp tomorrow and Saturday, and even if the other rookies aren’t signed the league has insurance measures in place to allow the unsigned draft picks to participate. So if healthy, they should all be there.

For more on Sewell, you can check out our story from draft day, and more on Smith can be found in our story here.