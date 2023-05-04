Bears sign both 7th-round draft picks

The Chicago Bears on Thursday announced that they signed fifth-round draft picks linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Terell Smith, and seventh-round picks defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

For more on the fifth-rounders click here.

Both Bell and Williamson will receive standard four-year rookie contracts based on their draft position.

General manager Ryan Poles called Bell one of his “favorite human beings,” shortly after the draft. “There’s something different about this guy. He is passionate about the game.”

Last year’s seventh-round safety, Cal’s Elijah Hicks, found a home on special teams, and that’s what Poles envisions for Williamson too.

For more on Kennesaw State’s Bell, you can check out our draft day story, and you find out a little more about Stanford’s Williamson with our story here.

That’s four down, and six to go!

The Bears will hold their rookie minicamp tomorrow and Saturday, and even if the other rookies aren’t signed the league has insurance measures in place to allow the unsigned draft picks to participate. So if healthy, they should all be there.