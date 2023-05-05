2024 Bears mock draft: Super early 4-round mock

It’s a 2024 Bears 4-round mock draft. Here you go!

This is far from a prediction, but rather a fun exercise to introduce you all to some 2024 draft prospects and preview potential needs that could arise in the future. That is all.

Using the draft order provided to me by NFL Mock Draft Database’s simulator — which sees the Bears pick at Nos. 10 and 12 in Round 1 — I ran a simulation and made picks for Chicago in the 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoy if you dare.

Since I know someone will ask about it, both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers were gone by the time the Bears were on the clock in Round 1.

Round 1 (via Panthers): Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The wide receivers the Bears have under contract for 2024 are DJ Moore, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. I find myself very high on Scott, and I believe one of Darnell Mooney or Chase Claypool will sign an extension. That said, I loved the value of Egbuka at No. 10, and there’s no such thing as too many weapons.

Egbuka is a dynamic athlete who explodes well out of his breaks and has very good deep speed stretching the field vertically. He has a diverse release package, nice inside-outside versatility and very good YAC creativity and agility. Plus, at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he has an impressive NFL-caliber frame. He’s my WR2 in this draft and offers a very high ceiling at the next level.

Round 1: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is a player I had the Bears taking in my 2024 Round 1 mock draft. He has all the tools to develop into a quality edge rusher at the next level: he’s powerful, he’s fast off the ball, he’s flexible turning the corner, he’s agile in space, and he plays incredibly hard. If he can diversify his arsenal as a pass-rusher and work on how he uses his hands, the ceiling is incredibly high.

Round 2: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

The Bears double-dip at edge rusher with one of the speediest edge rushers in college football. Robinson stands out as a potential breakout candidate. He’s an incredibly explosive athlete with great bend on outside speed rushes, nice finesse in his hands at the point of attack and a red-hot motor. He’s a bit underweight and doesn’t have elite play strength, but he has great length and athletic tools and could fit very well in Chicago’s defense if selected.

Round 3: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

Cody Whitehair probably doesn’t have too much more time left in the Bears’ starting lineup, so it might be worth a shot to draft a high-upside center next year. Powers-Johnson is a relative question mark at this point, since 2023 will be his first full-time season as a starter. That said, he has center-guard versatility, a mean streak at the point of attack, good grip strength and nice burst off the line of scrimmage. I have him pegged as a potential breakout candidate who’s played incredibly well in spurts.

Round 4: Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

The Bears have Robert Tonyan on just a one-year deal, and Cole Kmet is a free agent at the end of the year. It might not be a bad idea to select a tight end in the 2024 draft. Spann-Ford is a massive tight end at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds and is the top-graded blocking tight end I’ve watched in my 2024 draft preparation to date. Not just that, but he accelerates well off the snap and has good ball skills. He offers nice ‘Y’ tight end value.

Round 4 (via Eagles): Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Another Duck! This pick is not so much a distrust in the Bears’ backfield — far from it; I’m very excited for the group in 2023 — but rather the high ROI drafting a running back on Day 3 has gotten many teams. Irving fits as that scat back Chicago currently doesn’t have, as he’s an electric athlete with very good breakaway speed, stellar agility and intelligence out of the backfield. He’s a lot of fun to watch and should play a big role for Oregon this year.