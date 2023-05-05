The Bear’s Den, May 5, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears seek permit to begin demolition of Arlington International Racecourse - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have submitted paperwork with the Village of Arlington Heights to begin tearing down the track, a team official confirmed late Wednesday.

CB 2? Analyzing the selection of Tyrique Stevenson - The Irish Bears Network - Cornerback might not have been the Bears' top need heading into the draft, but they made it a position of strength after selecting Tyrique Stevenson with the 56th pick of the draft. The University of Miami product might not have been Chicago's most exciting selection, but he has the potential to make an immediate impact

The Bears found their franchise right tackle in Darnell Wright - The Irish Bears Network - The Bears had a glaring need at right tackle, and they filled it with the selection of Darnell Wright with the tenth pick after trading down one spot with Philadelphia. The University of Tennessee product might not have been as high on many team's boards as Paris Johnson Jr., who the Cardinals selected sixth overall,

CHGO Bears Podcast: What to Expect from the Chicago Bears’ 2023 Draft Class: Insight into Darnell Wright and Other Key Picks - CHGO - In this episode, the guys set expectations for the Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Class including Darnell Wright. Listen to this deep dive into the Bears' rookies.

Darnell Wright envisions Hall of Fame career as Justin Fields' 'security' - NBC Sports Chicago - Darnell Wright is embracing the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick. The rookie tackle believes that he, Justin Fields, and offensive line coach Chris Morgan can create something special in Chicago.

Bears add OT Roy Mbaeteka through NFL international program - 670 - The Bears have added Roy Mbaeteka, an offensive tackle from Nigeria, to their roster through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Woods' Fields in Focus (2/8): Where and How Effectively Fields Threw the Ball - Da Bears - Today is the second of eight articles taking a closer look at Justin Fields’ 2022 season.

Peter Skoronski says Arthur Smith told him, "You're really boring me" in Combine interview - ProFootballTalk - Skoronski told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was openly unimpressed with him when the two talked at the Combine.

Two USC journalism students arrested in jersey thefts at NFL draft - ProFootballTalk - Two USC journalism students covering the NFL draft for the student news outlet instead made news themselves.

Bills ready to break ground on new stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The new stadium is to be built across the street from the Bills’ current home in Orchard Park, New York, and is on track to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 season.

New York, California attorneys general investigating workplace discrimination at NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - The investigation focuses on the league’s corporate offices, not specific teams or players.

Wiltfong: Bears sign both 5th-round draft picks - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Terell Smith.

Who was your least favorite Chicago Bears draft pick? - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG crew is rolling through a Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft roundtable the next several days.

Infante: Draft Data - Bears OT Darnell Wright’s analytical profile - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down what the analytics say about Bears draft pick Darnell Wright.

