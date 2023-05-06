NFL Draft Grades: Chicago Bears with a solid B from the fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Earlier this week, we asked you guys to give us your grade for the 2023 draft haul from the Chicago Bears, and you guys came through in a big way by stuffing the virtual ballot box and having a spirited discussion in the comment section. Most national pundits gave the Bears grades in the A/B range, and that’s exactly how you guys came in. A whopping 92% of you had either an A or a B.

Fans are generally pleased with the entire ten-man class, but a lot of you guys factored in the D.J. Moore trade when giving us your grade.

For those keeping score, the Bears sent the first overall pick to the Panthers for Moore, their 2023 first-rounder (that they traded back with the Eagles for right tackle Darnell Wright), a 2023 second-rounder (that they traded up in a package for corner Tyrique Stevenson), and they still have a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick, plus the 2024 fourth-rounder they acquired in that Philly deal.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

But back to that thread earlier this week. Even though some of you felt the day two defensive tackles could have been considered reaches, you also saw the upside in both Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens. Many of you also saw plenty of value in running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott.

The Bears are in a much better place today than they were pre-draft, and that’ll make this offseason fun to talk about.