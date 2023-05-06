Bears make roster moves following rookie minicamp

Besides their draft picks, undrafted free agents, and a handful of contracted veterans, the Chicago Bears also had a number of rookies and vets at their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis. At the conclusion of the two-day camp, they signed veteran tight end Stephen Carlson according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old Carlson (6’4”, 240) was originally an undrafted free agent from the Cleveland Browns in 2019 out of Princeton. He started seven of the 25 games he appeared in from 2019 to 2020 but missed all of 2021 with an ACL tear. During his two years in Cleveland, he caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, and he played in nearly 450 special teams snaps.

Carlson joins fellow tight ends Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Jake Tonges, Chase Allen, and UDFA Damien Caffrey on the offseason roster.

Twitter personality Daniel Greenberg Tweeted that the Bears were singing Louisianna’s Bralen Trahan (6’, 201), an undrafted safety trying out at Halas Hall this weekend at minicamp.

Also signed after his two-day tryout was UDFA offensive lineman Josh Lugg (6’6”, 306) from Notre Dame, this is according to his agency team, Shark Sports Management. Lugg had 33 starts during his collegiate career, which included 13 in 2022 at right guard, and 12 in 2021 at right tackle.

The Bears will need to make a roster move to accommodate these transactions.