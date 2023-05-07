Justin Fields graduates from The Ohio State University

Justin Fields is a college graduate.

On Sunday, Fields’ graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in consumer and financial services. Fields left Ohio State to enter the NFL Draft in 2021 to pursue his NFL career but continued his studies through the Ohio State Athletic Department’s degree completion program.

Fields’ degree is through Ohio State’s School of Education and Human Ecology. The degree’s focus, according to the OSU website, is as follows: “A bachelor’s degree in consumer and family financial services prepares you for a career helping people, businesses or organizations make sense of complex financial concepts, data and policies. You’ll learn the analytical and people-skills to help your clients or employer make better decisions in the real world.”

In short, it seems Fields’ degree is focused on helping others with their finances.

Fields is not the only Chicago Bears’ player that worked towards his degree this spring. Cole Kmet told the Bears Banter podcast back in February that he was back in South Bend taking classes and was on pace to graduate this May (May 20th) from Notre Dame.